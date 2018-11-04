Borussia Monchengladbach moved up into second place in the Bundesliga standings as they eased to a 3-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday evening. Gladbach was fired up and pushed back the relegation-threatened side from the start of the match. Thorgan Hazard showed his intent on the half-hour mark, picking up a pass from Florian Neuhaus in the box, but the drilled shot was comfortably saved by Michael Rensing in the Dusseldorf goal. Whilst minutes before the break inform attacker Alassane Pléa charged into the box at pace before smashing the ball high and wide.

Into the second half, and Gladbach opened the scoring from the penalty spot as Kaan Ayhan handled the ball in the box from a Pléa shot. Thorgan Hazard found the back of the net despite Rensing getting a good hand to the shot. Twenty minutes later and the home side doubled their advantage as midfielder Jonas Hofmann swept in a perfect passing move to effectively seal the contest. With nine minutes left to play, Hazard scored his second to cap off a fine individual performance by drilling the ball into the net with plenty of power from just outside the net.

The victory means Gladbach move above Bayern Munich and are just four points behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund.