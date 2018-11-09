How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 5

Kick- Off – 20:30

Stadium- Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund takes on rivals Bayern Munich in Die Klassiker, one of the fiercest derbies in European football. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Dortmund will be looking to stretch their lead at the top of the table, and dent the hopes of Bayern in the process. Lucian Favre’s side have yet to taste defeat in the league this season, picking up seven wins and three draws in the process. Although the side will be looking to bounce back after a midweek defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

In Injury news, defenders Marcel Schmelzer & Abdou Diallo are long-term absentees. In attack, Dortmund will call upon the talents of Jadon Sancho & Paco Alcacer. The duo has been in superb form this season, with the Spanish attacker scoring seven goals in five league appearances. Whilst for Sancho he has had a breakout campaign and the teenager is currently the leading assist maker in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund Predicted Team

Bürki, Piszczek, Akanji, Zagadou, Hakimi, Witsel, Delaney, Sancho, Reus, Bruun Larsen, Alcacer





As for Bayern Munich, they will be looking to pick up a win in the Bundesliga after their frustrating draw 1-1 with Freiburg. It’s safe to say that Bayern has struggled in the league so far, compared to their high standards losing & drawing two games and winning the remaining six games. Still, Bayern still finds themselves in third place and four points behind their rivals.

Midweek, Bayern took control of their group in the Champions League with a routine 2-0 win over AEK Athens. Two second-half goals in three minutes from Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski meant that the German champions moved into top spot ahead of the final two group stage games.

Heading into the contest on Saturday evening, Niko Kovac has plenty of injury doubts to contend with. Arjen Robben is a major doubt with a knee injury and will join Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman & Thiago on the sidelines. After missing out midweek James Rodriguez is expected to return in central midfield and Robert Lewandowski is set to face his former side.

Bayern Munich Predicted Team



Neuer Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba , Martinez , Muller, Goretzka, James, Gnabry - Lewandowski

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Borussia Dortmund take on Bayern in Die Klassiker. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.