Bundesliga

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich via beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Now for Bayern! Muller replaces Arjen Robben who is out with a knee injury. Colombian midfielder James Rodrigez is on the bench.
STARTING XI and SUBS vs. @BlackYellow!
TEAM NEWS! First up Dortmund! The Big news is that keeper Roman Burki is out with a thigh injury. Jadon Sancho starts, although Paco Alcacer has to settle for a place on the bench!
🚨 #BVB STARTING XI 🚨
Bayern are in the building! Can Kovac's lads do the job in Dortmund?
Still waiting for team news! Although in weather news! The sky is on fire in Dortmund! Kick-off at 8:30 Mecca
Dortmund will be up against a familiar face in Robert Lewandowski, who loves a goal against his old side, as beautifully outlined in this tweet from Bayern.
A man who knows @BlackYellow inside-out - including how to find the back of their net 🎯
Will @lewy_official do the business yet again?
Dortmund can go a mammoth seven points clear of Bayern at the top of the table, which is a huge motivation for Lucian Favre's young side. As you can see everyone is doing their bit ahead of Kick-off in an hour or so. Here is someone, erm checking the balls before the big game. It's always important to check the balls.
🔥 Spielvorbereitung: Läuft! #BVBFCB
So, here we are! Die Klassiker! Some big injury news for Bayern heading into the game. Winger Arjen Robben is OUT with a knee complaint. Bayern confirmed that he's back in Munich recovering.
🤕 @ArjenRobben has not travelled to Dortmund due to his knee problems.
Good afternoon and welcome to the Live Updates for Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich! Dortmund can open up a seven-point lead over Bayern at the top of the table with a victory today. Join me for all the latest build-up, Team news & Goals as they go in! It promises to be a treat!