Bundesliga

Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Now for Bayern! Muller replaces Arjen Robben who is out with a knee injury. Colombian midfielder James Rodrigez is on the bench.

TEAM NEWS! First up Dortmund! The Big news is that keeper Roman Burki is out with a thigh injury. Jadon Sancho starts, although Paco Alcacer has to settle for a place on the bench!

Bayern are in the building! Can Kovac's lads do the job in Dortmund?

Still waiting for team news! Although in weather news! The sky is on fire in Dortmund! Kick-off at 8:30 Mecca

Dortmund will be up against a familiar face in Robert Lewandowski, who loves a goal against his old side, as beautifully outlined in this tweet from Bayern.

A man who knows @BlackYellow inside-out - including how to find the back of their net 🎯



Will @lewy_official do the business yet again? 🙅‍♂️#packmas #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/joPmT3Gppw — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 10, 2018

Dortmund can go a mammoth seven points clear of Bayern at the top of the table, which is a huge motivation for Lucian Favre's young side. As you can see everyone is doing their bit ahead of Kick-off in an hour or so. Here is someone, erm checking the balls before the big game. It's always important to check the balls.

So, here we are! Die Klassiker! Some big injury news for Bayern heading into the game. Winger Arjen Robben is OUT with a knee complaint. Bayern confirmed that he's back in Munich recovering.

Good afternoon and welcome to the Live Updates for Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich! Dortmund can open up a seven-point lead over Bayern at the top of the table with a victory today. Join me for all the latest build-up, Team news & Goals as they go in! It promises to be a treat!