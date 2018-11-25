American striker Bobby Wood opened the scoring for the visitors with just under 30 seconds into the contest.​ However, Gladbach was not to be denied and Thorgan Hazard rounded off a perfect passing move by lashing his shot into the top corner. Two minutes before the first half, Swiss defender Michael Lang fired the foals into the lead, pouncing on uncertainty in the Hannover backline before drilling his shot through the legs of keeper Michael Esser.

Just before the hour mark, Lars Stindl emphatically volleyed Gladbach into a 3-1 lead latching onto a chipped Thorgan Hazard cross. On the 77th minute substitute, Denis Zakaria​ put the result beyond doubt curling the ball past Esser. Mönchengladbach​ is now four points behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund who defeated FC Mainz 2-1 on Saturday. ​