Bayern Munich 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac fails to halt future employers

Niko Kovac missed out on an opportunity to beat his future club, as a much-changed Bayern Munich side thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 in the Bundesliga.

Former Bayern player Kovac was announced as Jupp Heynckes' successor in April, having impressed at Frankfurt in the past two seasons.

However, in a dress rehearsal for the DFB-Pokal final, it was Heynckes, despite having made eight changes to Bayern's starting XI ahead of the Champions League clash with Real Madrid, who triumphed thanks to goals from Niklas Dorsch, Sandro Wagner, Rafinha and Niklas Sule.

Dorsch marked his Bayern debut in style on 43 minutes, although it could have been different for Frankfurt, with both Mijat Gacinovic and Luka Jovic having passed up gilt-edged chances.

Wagner's well-taken goal looked to have put the game beyond all doubt with 14 minutes remaining, only for Sebastien Haller to set up a grandstand finish.

Ultimately though, Frankfurt's spirited fightback came to nothing, substitutes Rafinha and Sule making Bayern's victory emphatic late on.