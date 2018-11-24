Dodi Lukebakio scored a stunning hat-trick as Fortuna Dusseldorf secured a 3-3 Bundesliga draw with Bayern Munich on Saturday to pile the pressure onto Niko Kovac.

Defeat to Borussia Dortmund before the international break had added to speculation over Kovac's future and the Bayern boss will come under increasing scrutiny after his side threw away a 3-1 lead against their lowly opponents.

They looked set for a routine win when Niklas Sule and Thomas Muller scored in the space of three first-half minutes, but Fortuna clawed their way back into the game after 44 minutes through Lukebakio.

Muller restored Bayern's two-goal advantage shortly before the hour, but Lukebakio had the final say, scoring breakaway goals in the 77th minute and three minutes into stoppage time to seal a superb point for his side.