Too early to write off Bayern, warns Dortmund legend Kehl

Bayern Munich are still favourites for the Bundesliga title despite their indifferent start to the 2018-19 season, says Borussia Dortmund legend Sebastian Kehl.

After four successive wins at the start of Niko Kovac's tenure, Bayern failed to win any of their next three to pile pressure on the new head coach.

In that time Dortmund went from strength to strength under Lucien Favre, and league leaders Dortmund – who are two points clear of Bayern - remain unbeaten after nine matches.

Bayern arrested their mini-slump with wins over Wolfsburg and Mainz to ease the pressure on Kovac, their Bundesliga successes coming either side of a 2-0 Champions League triumph over AEK Athens.

And Kehl expects them to push on and re-establish themselves as title contenders in the coming months – even if Dortmund win their head-to-head meeting on November 10.

"The problems Bayern have had will not last until the end of the season," Dortmund's head of the licensed player division told Sky.

"They will fight back and continue to be favourites for the title, nothing has changed.

"[There is] still a long way to go."