Schurrle admits Dortmund were second best in Mainz defeat

Mainz deserved their victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, according to Germany international Andre Schurrle.

The visitors won 2-1 at Signal Iduna Park, their first victory on the road against Dortmund, to secure their top-flight status and ensure the battle for Champions League football rumbles on to the final weekend.

Dortmund would have secured a top-four spot had they drawn or won, following Bayer Leverkusen's 0-0 draw with Werder Bremen, but a poor performance raises the pressure further on coach Peter Stoger.

The hosts trailed by two goals after just 13 minutes and failed to muster the required fightback, despite a consolation from Maximilian Philipp.

Schurrle claims the early goals in Mainz's favour proved decisive and questioned Dortmund's desire.

"The game just went really bad for us. The early goals broke our neck," Schurrle said to the club's official website.

"Mainz simply showed more heart, more passion, more aggression in the duels. If you do not show these things, then you cannot win a Bundesliga game."

Dortmund still have their fate in their own hands as they travel to face fellow top-four chasers Hoffenheim next weekend and Schurrle insisted Stoger's men will not crumble under the pressure.

"No, no way. We have enough players in the team who can handle the pressure of those games," the World Cup hopeful added.

"Hoffenheim have proven in recent weeks that they can sometimes win games with two or three goals difference. We have to be warned, we have to defend very well."