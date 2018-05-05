English
Schalke secure Champions League return after win at Augsburg

Schalke's return to the Champions League for the first time since 2014/15 was confirmed on Saturday following their 2-1 victory over Augsburg.

Domenico Tedesco's side knew a point would be enough to secure their top-four finish but managed to secure all three, while Borussia Dortmund's defeat to Mainz meant Schalke will finish runners-up behind Bayern Munich.

A run of four games unbeaten, which began with a 2-0 win against Dortmund last month, saw Schalke pick up form in the crucial stages of the campaign and they can relax ahead of their hosting of Europa League-chasing Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga's finale next weekend.

Defender Thilo Kehrer was the hero on Saturday, scoring both goals for the Royal Blues to secure a 17th victory this season, second only to champions Bayern.

