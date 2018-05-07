Ribery signs new deal with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has announced that he has signed a one-year contract extension with the Bundesliga giants. Bayern confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, in a series of tweets from their official account.

Spearing on signing the contract extension, which will see the French winger stay at the club till the end of the 2018/19 season, Ribery remarked at his pride at playing on with the Bavarian side.

"I'm very proud to have another year at this great club. Munich has become a home for me and my family and I am very proud that I'll be wearing the FC Bayern shirt in the coming season.”

Ribery, 35 has made 19 appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern this season scoring five goals. Bayern will look to complete a domestic double when they meet Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal final on May 19.