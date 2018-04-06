Neuer looking good after returning to light training – Heynckes

Manuel Neuer fared well on his return to training as the Bayern Munich goalkeeper nears a comeback to competitive action.

Germany's number one has only featured four times this season having been sidelined since the middle of September, Neuer undergoing surgery to correct a metatarsal problem.

The 32-year-old resumed running outdoors in late March and trained with the ball for the first time this week.

Goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic took that session with Neuer, which was filmed, and coach Jupp Heynckes was impressed with what he witnessed on the recording.

"Toni trained with Manuel yesterday and of course we're recording all of it," said Heynckes on Friday. "So, I watched him train [on the video].

"He looked very good. I talked to him and he is in very good shape. His foot coped well with the workload, there was no reaction.

"Now we have to wait and see what the physios come up with, what plan is best.

"We have a clear plan which we'll stick to and we'll see when he can train fully."

Despite being well short of match fitness, Neuer could travel with the Bayern squad to face Augsburg on Saturday, with Heynckes keen for the keeper to be involved in the celebrations – which the 72-year-old has insisted will be low-key – should they secure the victory that would seal a sixth successive Bundesliga title.

He added: "I told him that I'd really like it if he were able to be with us in Augsburg to celebrate with the rest of the team if we secured the title.

"The same goes for the rest of our injured players, I'll take everyone who can come along."

Heynckes' team to face Augsburg will be without Kingsley Coman and David Alaba, while Corentin Tolisso is also a doubt with a leg injury.

"Coman is out, Alaba has improved but is not ready to fully train or play," said Heynckes. "We will have to wait and see what happens with Tolisso.

"Thiago [Alcantara] suffered a blow to the knee, and [Arturo] Vidal will not play.

"Arturo has ankle problems, we have to see how that develops in the next couple of days.

"Juan [Bernat] trained yesterday, he was injured but he is alright. He had a wound from the knee down to his ankle, but it has improved, he trained well, so we will wait and see how he has coped."