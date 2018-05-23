Leverkusen sign goalkeeper Hradecky

Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky on a five-year deal.

Finland international Hradecky established himself as one of the Bundesliga's best keepers during his three years at Frankfurt, but their DFB-Pokal final triumph against Bayern Munich on Saturday proved to be his last appearance for the club.

The 28-year-old has joined Leverkusen on a free transfer and will look to put pressure on Germany international Bernd Leno.

"We are very happy to have strengthened ourselves with an outstanding goalkeeper," said Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller.

"Lukas is an excellent Bundesliga keeper. He has international experience and, as shown in Frankfurt, is a leader. He impressively demonstrated his qualities in the DFB-Pokal victory."

Hradecky added: "This is an important step in my career. I want to continue my development at this level and I am sure we can achieve a lot with Leverkusen in the coming years."