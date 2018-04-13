Kovac predestined for Bayern, says Heynckes

Jupp Heynckes believes next Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac was "predestined" to take charge at the club.

The newly crowned Bundesliga champions announced on Friday the Eintracht Frankfurt boss will take the reins at the Allianz Arena on July 1 on a three-year deal.

Heynckes, who was drafted in for the remainder of the season when Carlo Ancelotti was sacked in September, thinks the club have made the right decision by appointing the former Croatia international.

"I have already said that Niko Kovac works with a lot of different types of players and nationalities at Frankfurt," he told a news conference.

"He does it excellently, so for sure he is predestined to become coach of Bayern Munich.

"He has made a very good and positive impression on me. Above all, he is very diligent. That is not always the case.

"He is innovative. He is a coach who loves football and who maintains good communication with his players. I think Bayern Munich made a good choice."