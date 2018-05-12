Heynckes promises re-focused Bayern for Pokal showpiece

Jupp Heynckes promised a different Bayern Munich side in the DFB-Pokal final to the one swept aside by Stuttgart on the final day of the Bundesliga season.

Bayern's title celebrations got underway after full-time but they concluded playing commitments at the Allianz Arena for the season in inauspicious fashion as Tayfun Korkut's visitors ran out 4-1 winners.

Corentin Tolisso cancelled out Daniel Ginczek's early opener for Stuttgart but Anastasios Donis ensured the seventh-placed finishers led at the break and a slick counter-attacking display continued during the second half.

Chadrac Akolo was on target and Ginczek completed his brace within seven minutes of the restart, sealing a result that means Stuttgart will qualify for the Europa League if Bayern beat Eintracht Frankfurt - led by incoming Bayern boss Niko Kovac for the final time - in Berlin next weekend.

"Congratulations to Stuttgart. They played great, countered well and ultimately won," said veteran coach Heynckes after his final Bundesliga match in the dugout.

"Stuttgart were very well organised and had a great defence. At 1-1 we had three huge chances, which we did not use.

"If you play against such a great defence, you have to take the lead so that the opponent has to change their tactics."

Another domestic double would do much to soothe any bruised Bayern egos and Heynckes added: "Now it's time to clean our mouth, digest the defeat and prepare optimally for the Pokal final.

"In Berlin you will see a different Bayern team than today."