Wilder v Fury: The best soundbites from engrossing verbal sparring

If the action in the ring is as explosive as the words out of it have been then Deontay Wilder's heavyweight title defence against Tyson Fury promises to be a classic.

Boxing is known for big, brash, often outrageous characters and few in the modern sport have the gift of the gab like former WBA, IBF and WBO champ Fury and WBC holder Wilder.

The art of promotion is an absolute must in the boxing world and these two behemoths have certainly fulfilled that particular obligation ahead of Saturday's intriguing Los Angeles scrap.

With that in mind, we have picked out the best soundbites of a mouth-watering grudge match and our story starts in January 2016…



YOU'RE A BUM!

Two months on from shockingly dethroning heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko, Fury jumped into the ring after Wilder earned a brutal ninth-round knockout of Artur Szpilka, having put in an uneven performance to that point, to confront his future rival.

"I'll fight you in your backyard. Like I done Klitschko, I'll beat you, you bum! You're a bum!" Fury proclaimed.

Not to be outdone, Wilder offered up this peach of a reply: "You can run around like you're a preacher but I promise you, when you do step in this ring I will baptise you!"



I'M THE GREATEST HEAVYWEIGHT

Who's the greatest heavyweight of all time? Muhammad Ali, Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis? Fury had his own say during a chat to talkSPORT in August when discussing the possibility of fighting Wilder or Anthony Joshua.

"People may listen to this and say this man's a lunatic, he's been out for a year. But I'm the greatest boxer that's ever lived in the heavyweight division," he said.

A month later, Wilder was also keen to talk up his and Fury's respective talents.

"You've got the WBC heavyweight champion of the world versus the lineal champion," he said. "It is going to be a pleasure. The two best heavyweights, competing against each other, the best fighting the best - giving the people what they want. This is what we're doing."



HE'S GOING TO FEEL PAIN LIKE HE'S NEVER FELT BEFORE

There was a certain inevitability when the two came face-to-face for a news conference on October 1 that farcical scenes would ensue. A bit of a push from a wound-up Wilder ensured that we would not be disappointed.

"He knows he's going to get knocked out. So he can hoot, he can holler, he can build himself up, he can build the confidence. He's going to feel pain like he's never felt before," a determined Wilder insisted.

Fury, as ever, refused to be outdone in the trash talking.

He said: "The only thing I'm savouring is smashing Deontay Wilder's teeth in, that's it. No 15-stone man, like I said before in New York, there is not a 15-stone man on the planet that can beat Tyson Fury and I will stand and prove what I will do to this idiot. I will punch his face right in, not a problem - seven days a week and twice on a Sunday. If we fought 30 times I'd win 30 times, that's how confident I am of beating Deontay Wilder. No problem."



I STAND MY GROUND AGAINST ANY MAN BORN FROM HIS MOTHER

Just a few days later, Fury came out with this absolute beauty…

"He needs all his men, I don't need nobody. I came to America on my own, I stand my ground against any man born from his mother," Fury said.

Wilder responded to the taunt by saying he is ready no matter the time or place.

"If I want to, I'm going to get you. But then you jeopardise the fight, and I don't want that," he said.



I'M TRANSFORMED INTO A KILLER

In one of the more chilling proclamations issued during their ugly back and forth, Wilder uttered this warning.

"I'm feeling wonderful. My mindset has changed, my body has changed, I feel like a killer. I'm transformed into a killer. When it's time for fighting and I'm risking my life, I turn into the 'Bronze Bomber'. When I'm in the ring it's a different thing than when I'm just Deontay Wilder," he said.

Undeterred, Fury cautioned Wilder he was heading for defeat just like Klitschko during an interview with The Sunday Telegraph.

"I'm going to take Wilder's heart away. It's going to be a more humiliating performance than it was against Klitschko. Everyone says I won't do it against a big puncher. But I did it against Klitschko and I will against Wilder. I'm going to have fun. Wilder is going to have the most awkward night of his life, believe me," he said.



IF IT COMES TO FISTICUFFS THEN LET'S HAVE IT

The last pre-fight news conference descended into an unsavoury melee, something Fury showed some remorse for … sort of.

"I am quite embarrassed about what happened," he started. "Deontay Wilder is obviously nervous and rattled and he felt the need to get in my face. There should be no face-off at the weigh-in and if it comes to fisticuffs then let's have it. I will not wait until Saturday if he gets in my face before."



HE'S FLAPPING

After the events of the week leading up to the fight, the two men were held apart across the stage from each other at the weigh-in. Fury shouted and gesticulated at Wilder, who stood unmoved while donning a peculiar mask.

Asked by BT Sport if he could see anything in the eyes of Wilder, Fury said: "He's flapping!"

Wilder had more to offer in his on-stage interview with Showtime, saying: "Talk is cheap. Tomorrow it's time. Actions speak louder than words. I cannot wait. This is just another step to where I want to go. There will be one champion and his name will be Deontay Wilder.

"I'm going to knock him out."