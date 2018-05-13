Lomachenko makes history with TKO win over Linares

English
Vasyl Lomachenko added to his already historic career with a 10th-round knockout of Jorge Linares to claim the WBA (Super) and The Ring lightweight titles Saturday.

Lomachenko (11-1) became the fastest ever to win world titles in three weight divisions with his victory at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 30-year-old Ukrainian was knocked down in the sixth round but recovered, a huge blow to Linares' body in the 10th ending the fight.

Already a two-division champion, two-time Olympic gold medallist Lomachenko made it three in his 12th fight after moving up to 135 pounds.

While Linares (44-4), the Venezuelan an outsider despite defending for the seventh time, made the better start against a cautious Lomachenko, the Ukrainian took over thanks to multiple combinations and his incredible speed.

That led to a flurry to finish the fifth round as Linares – warned multiple times for low blows – was left frustrated with his eye swelling.

However, Linares landed a much-needed blow in the sixth, a huge counter right hand flooring an overconfident Lomachenko.

But Lomachenko managed to settle, opening up a cut above Linares' left eye, before landing the decisive blow in the 10th.

After several shots to Linares' head, a left hand to the body ended the bout as Lomachenko made history.

 
