Joshua v Parker: When is the fight? Where is it? What is at stake?

Saturday will see Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker go toe to toe in a highly anticipated heavyweight unification fight.

Joshua has ignited the division since beating the great Wladimir Klitschko 12 months ago, while Parker has also impressed since his professional debut in July 2012.

Deontay Wilder is reportedly waiting in the wings to take on the victor in a fight for the undisputed crown, while former champion Tyson Fury is also a potential future opponent.

But attention is solely on Joshua and Parker for now, and here is all you need to know about this weekend's fight.

When is the fight?

Saturday, March 31.

Where is the fight?

The Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

What time is the fight?

Ringwalks are expected from 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT).

What's at stake?

Joshua's WBA, IBF and IBO titles are on the line, while Parker's WBO heavyweight strap is also up for grabs.

What is Joshua's record?

20-0, all by knockout.

Joshua's last three fights

October 28, 2017: Carlos Takam – TKO in round 10.

April 29, 2017: Wladimir Klitschko – TKO in round 11.

December 10, 2016: Eric Molina – TKO in round three.

What is Parker's record?

24-0, 18 by knockout.

Parker's last three fights

September 23, 2017: Hughie Fury – majority decision.

May 6, 2017: Razvan Cojanu – unanimous decision.

December 10, 2016: Andy Ruiz – majority decision.