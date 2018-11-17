Hooker knocks out Saucedo to retain WBO strap

Maurice Hooker recovered from being knocked down in the second round to stop mandatory challenger Alex Saucedo and retain his WBO junior welterweight title on Friday.

Saucedo, fighting in his home town of Oklahoma City, caught Hooker (25-0-3) with a punishing right fist to the head during a furious start to the contest, which the previously undefeated challenger had the better of.

Hooker was quickly back on his feet and, although he remained on the defensive for the remainder of the second round, the 29-year-old slowly took control.

A punishing sixth round left Saucedo (28-1) with a swollen eye, and the younger man succumbed in the seventh after twice falling into the ropes, prompting referee Mark Nelson to stop the bout.

"I knew the first couple of rounds would be tough, but eventually it would be my time to take over," Hooker said. "I have nothing but respect for Alex. He's a warrior.

"Alex is a great fighter. He came to fight and I came to fight, and I went right at him."

One scorecard had Saucedo ahead 58-57 when the fight was stopped, while two had it 58-55 and 57-56 in favour of Hooker, who is now on track for a hometown bout in Dallas, having both won and defended his belt on the road in his last two fights.