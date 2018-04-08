DeGale declares 'I'm back' after regaining world title

James DeGale declared "I'm back" after regaining his IBF world super middleweight title by beating Caleb Truax and said he wants to be "busy" in the last couple of years of his career.

Truax stunned DeGale in London last December, defeating the Brit on points at the Copper Box Arena to be crowned champion.

DeGale gained revenge in Las Vegas on Saturday, securing a unanimous decision despite sustaining a big cut above his right eye following an accidental clash of heads in the third round.

"I'm back," DeGale said. "Two and a half years I had it and I lost it to Caleb. He embarrassed me, but we're back."

The Londoner had set his sights on big fights on home soil before he was dethroned by American Truax last year and hopes they can come to fruition now he is a world champion once again.

"I want to be busy," the 32-year-old said. "I have a couple years left in this sport."

DeGale felt he showed what he was made of at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino following his setback in his homeland four months ago.

He added: "I couldn't see from my right eye. I couldn't see. But I'm just glad I got through it. I showed some heart. In my last fight, I was like a weak little kid."