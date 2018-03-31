Zverev to face Isner in Miami final

Alexander Zverev maintained his perfect record in ATP 1000 semi-finals with a win over Pablo Carreno Busta at the Miami Open on Friday.

Zverev, the fourth seed, recorded a 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win over Carreno Busta to book his spot in the decider.

The German will face big-serving American John Isner, who ended Juan Martin del Potro's winning streak earlier in the day.

Zverev is now 3-0 in ATP 1000 semi-finals, with the previous two occasions – in Italy and Canada last year – seeing him claim the title.

The 20-year-old served 10 aces in his win over Carreno Busta, who was unable to create a break point.

After taking a first-set tie-break, Zverev broke twice in the second set to close out his win.

The final will be the 10th of his ATP World Tour career as he looks to claim his seventh title.

Zverev has won all three of his previous meetings with Isner, including two three-set victories last year.

"Every day I want to serve big," said Zverev, who improved to 13-4 on the season. "I was very fortunate to win the first set and then I found my game in the second set."