The world number one Spaniard denied his Greek opponent a major upset on the youngster's 20th birthday.

But the challenger forced the second set into a tiebreaker as Nadal served for victory.

Nadal now owns 80 career trophies after defeating Tsitsipas for the second time this season in a final.

Nadal stretched his lead atop the ATP Masters trophy list as he heads to Cincinnati for next week's final major tuneup before the US Open.