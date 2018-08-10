English
Nadal earns Cilic clash after Wawrinka thriller, Djokovic stunned by Greek teen

Top seed Rafael Nadal reached the last eight after outlasting Stan Wawrinka in an absorbing contest at the ATP 1000 tournament.

Toronto fans were treated to a scintillating match of tennis as world number one Rafael Nadal advanced to the Rogers Cup quarter-finals, while Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic was a shock casualty.

Nadal and Stan Wawrinka traded stunning forehand and backhand winners in an absorbing last-16 encounter but the top seed prevailed in straight sets on Thursday.

Four-time champion Djokovic was sent packing by in-form Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas in a shock upset at the ATP 1000 tournament.

However, defending champion Alexander Zverev, fourth seed Kevin Anderson and fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov progressed.

NADAL SURVIVES CLASSIC

The Spanish star put on a masterclass in a 7-5 7-6 (7-4) win over three-time major champion Wawrinka.

Wawrinka was back to his best having struggled this season following a second knee operation but there was no stopping Nadal, who produced some extraordinary sliced shots and forehand winners to leave the crowd in awe.

"It was a good match. Of course, a very positive victory for me against a very tough opponent. Happy to see Stan playing that well again," Nadal said. "So I am very pleased. That's what I needed, a match like this to be a little bit more confident and I did it."

Next up for Nadal is sixth seed and Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic, who defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-2.

DJOKOVIC ELIMINATED BY TEEN

Seeking a fifth Rogers Cup crown, former world number one Djokovic fell to 19-year-old Tsitsipas 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3.

Djokovic was upstaged by Tsitsipas, who reached his seventh ATP Tour quarter-final of the season.

"I really want to do well," Djokovic said. "Losing in this kind of tournament, it's not something I don't care about. It really frustrates me. But I have to accept it, deal with it, and move on."

Tsitispas advanced to his third semi-final at the Citi Open last week.

It does not get any easier for the emerging Greek, with second seed Zverev awaiting in a repeat of the Washington semis.

Zverev outclassed qualifier Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-2.

ANDERSON, DIMITROV TO MEET IN QFs

Wimbledon runner-up Anderson and fellow seed Dimitrov will go head-to-head for a spot in the semi-finals.

Anderson was too good for Ilya Ivashka 7-5 6-3, while Dimitrov overcame Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 7-6 (7-4).

American eighth seed John Isner, however, departed following a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-1) loss to Karen Khachanov, while local favourite Denis Shapovalov went down 7-5 6-2 against Robin Haase.

