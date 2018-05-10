Murray 'doing all he can' to get fit for Wimbledon

Andy Murray is fighting hard to recover from his frustrating injury lay-off and be fit in time for Wimbledon, says his mother Judy.

The three-time grand slam champion has not played a competitive match since last year's tournament at SW19 and underwent surgery on his troublesome hip in January.

In March, Murray committed to playing the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships, which start on June 11, although there had been suggestions he could play an ATP Challenger Tour event in Loughborough this month.

However, doubts emerged over Murray's ability to compete at that tournament this week, with reports suggesting his recovery had hit a snag that had limited his time on court.

But Judy Murray insists her son is still targeting a return for the grass-court season.

"It's been a long and frustrating lay off for him," she told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show.

"He's doing everything he can to be ready, but the strength in depth in men's tennis is so great now that I don't think anybody would want to come back from an injury into that environment unless you're 100 per cent fit.

"So, he's doing everything he can to get ready I'm sure when he's got news he'll share that but his goal was always to get back for the grass-court season, fingers crossed that will happen."

She refused to put a timescale on the two-time Wimbledon champion's return, but insists the 30-year-old has no plans to walk away from tennis.

"I would say I don't think so," she replied when asked if her son could retire. "I think he's still got a lot of things he wants to achieve in the game."