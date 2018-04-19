Injured Raonic withdraws from Monte Carlo, Cilic advances

Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters due to a knee problem, sending Marin Cilic into the quarter-finals.

The Canadian tweaked his right knee, an injury to which forced him to curtail his 2017 season in October, during his second-round victory over Marco Cecchinato on Wednesday.

Raonic suffered a disappointing first-round exit at the Australian Open but showed signs of improvement by reaching the semi-finals and quarter-finals in Indian Wells and Miami respectively.

However, his run in Monte Carlo has ended due to injury, with Cilic set to face Andreas Seppi or Kei Nishikori in the final eight.

A statement posted on Twitter by Tennis Canada read: "Unfortunately due to the right knee injury sustained in yesterday's match, Milos Raonic has had to withdraw from the @ROLEXMCMASTERS. Get well soon, Milos!"