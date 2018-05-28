Andy Murray set for mentor role at Hibernian

Tennis star Andy Murray is set to formalise his support for Hibernian with a new mentorship role with the Scottish Premiership club's academy.

The development comes soon after his company, 77 Sports Management, signed Hibs teenagers Ryan Porteous and Fraser Murray as clients.

Andy Murray is a well-known fan of the Edinburgh outfit for which his grandfather Roy Erskine played as a youth.

Currently undergoing rehabilitation from a lengthy hip injury, the three-time Grand Slam winner will reportedly help shape career paths for academy prospects.

"Ever since my grandad played for Hibs in the 1950s, my family have supported the club," Murray said in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

"We were impressed with the quality of the facilities and the people working there. It feels like a natural and authentic partnership.

"Football is a huge passion of mine and I'm looking forward to working with the club - and with Ryan and Fraser and helping them with every aspect of their careers.

"Hibs have a great youth set-up and with the team of people I have around me, we'll be helping them in any way we can."

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster welcomed Murray's sporting expertise.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with a world-class sportsman like Andy and his team," Dempster said.

"It offers our young players a chance to learn and be inspired by an elite athlete who knows exactly what it takes to perform at the highest levels possible."