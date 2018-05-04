Semenya breaks national 1500m record in Diamond League opener

Caster Semenya broke the national record en route to winning the season-opening women's 1500 metre Diamond League race, while Elaine Thompson finished third in the 100m.

South African Semenya posted a world-leading time of three minutes and 59.92 seconds in Doha, beating off competition from Nelly Jepkosgei and Habitam Alemu.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist is one of the athletes that could be impacted by new IAAF rules regarding hyperandrogenism, impacting female competitors with higher than normal levels of testosterone who participate in track events ranging from 400 metres to a mile.

Semenya is among those that will be able to compete provided her levels are reduced to below five nanomoles per litre (nmol/L) for a continuous period of six months.

"I wanted to go faster, but had to slow down a little. It's always been a dream to set the national record and continue to push beyond my PB [personal best]," she said.

"I think we definitely achieved what we came here for. I want to maintain this momentum throughout the season, but will also make sure I continue to keep healthy."

Olympic champion Thompson posted a season's best of 10.93secs to finish third in the 100m, where Marie-Josee Ta Lou clocked a world-leading 10.85s to defeat Blessing Okagbare.

Andre De Grasse, still working his way back from a ninth-month hamstring injury lay-off that ruled him out of last year's IAAF World Championships, was only sixth in the men's 200m, where Noah Lyles' personal best of 19.83s secured victory.

History was made in the men's javelin, as three athletes recorded throws of over 90m in the same competition – Thomas Rohler's 91.78m beating the efforts of fellow Germans Johannes Vetter and Andreas Hofmann.