Kipchoge, Ibarguen named World Athletes of the Year

Kenyan star Eliud Kipchoge and Colombian Caterine Ibarguen were named the World Athletes of the Year at the IAAF awards on Tuesday.

Kipchoge, 34, won the London and Berlin Marathons this year, including smashing the world record in Germany in September.

He was named the male World Athlete of the Year.

Ibarguen, already dominant in the triple jump, won that event and the long jump at the Central American and Caribbean Games, the IAAF Continental Cup and at the Diamond League finals.

The female World Athlete of the Year was unbeaten in eight triple jump competitions this year.

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and American sprinter Sydney McLaughlin were named the rising stars.