Athletics

Former Olympic champion Kiprop denies doping

Former Olympic champion Kiprop denies doping

Former 1500 metres Olympic champion Asbel Kiprop has responded to reports that he failed a drugs test by insisting he is a clean athlete.

Kiprop was reported to have tested positive for banned substance EPO in an out-of-competition sample.

The three-time world champion from Kenya, who finished second in the 2008 Olympic final in Beijing but was presented with aa gold medal after Rashid Ramzi failed a drugs test, has vowed to clear his name. 

"I have read the reports linking me to doping. As an athlete, I have been at the forefront of the fight against doping in Kenya, a fight I strongly believe in and support." the 28-year-old said in a statement.

"I would not want to ruin all what I have worked for since my first international race in 2007. I hope I can prove that I am a clean athlete in every way possible."

Kiprop set the third-fastest 1500m time in history in Monaco three years ago, missing out on the world record by only 0.69 seconds.

 

