Did I retire too soon? - Usain Bolt questions decision amid Jamaica's sprint struggles

Usain Bolt has questioned his decision to retire from athletics after Jamaica failed to win a single sprint gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Superstar Bolt, who quit the track after last year's World Championships in London, has been on the Gold Coast in a spectating capacity but has seen his compatriots struggle to live up to the impossibly high standards he set during a career in which he won eight Olympic gold medals.

Individually, silver medals for Christania Williams and Shericka Jackson in the women's 100 metres and 200m respectively were as good as it got for Jamaica, while Yohan Blake's 100m bronze was the highlight for the men.

The country's women were beaten to gold by England in the women's 4x100m, and the men had to settle for third behind South Africa in a race also won by the hosts of the next Games in Birmingham.

In a post on Twitter, Bolt pondered: "Did I retire too soon? Hmmm."

He later elaborated by tweeting: "Watching the relay just now made me ask myself a few questions.

"Anyhow, #TeamJamaica all day every day."