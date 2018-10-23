Egyptian giants Al Ahly survived a late scare to book their place with a 3-2 aggregate victory over ES Sétif of Algeria on Tuesday.

The contest with a tight and tetchy affair until Ahly playmaker Walid Soliman pushed up the field on a counter attack to score a crucial away goal. Two strikes in five minutes from Mohamed Islam Bakir & sub Houssam Ghacha did hand the home side a lifeline, however Ahly held on the late onslaught to book a place in their twelfth CAF Champions League final.

Ahly will now face Espérance Sportive de Tunis in a two legged final in November. Espérance defeated Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto 4-3 on aggregate to seal their place in the final.