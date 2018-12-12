N. Korea turns to one of its own as football coach

Kim Yong Jun, a 35-year-old retired midfielder, will take the side to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, the North's official KCNA news agency said.

His appointment came after Norwegian ex-striker Jorn Andersen did not extend his two-year contract with the isolated country, which is under multiple sanctions over its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes.

As a player Kim helped the North qualify for the 2010 FIFA World Cup before becoming coach to a Pyongyang team.

North Korea are currently ranked 109th in the world.

