N. Korea turns to one of its own as football coach

By

North Korea has named one of its own citizens to manage its football team, state media said Wednesday, more than six months after the departure his Norwegian predecessor.

Reuters

Kim Yong Jun, a 35-year-old retired midfielder, will take the side to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, the North's official KCNA news agency said.

His appointment came after Norwegian ex-striker Jorn Andersen did not extend his two-year contract with the isolated country, which is under multiple sanctions over its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes.

As a player Kim helped the North qualify for the 2010 FIFA World Cup before becoming coach to a Pyongyang team.

North Korea are currently ranked 109th in the world.
 

