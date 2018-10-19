Bolt future not an immediate concern for Mariners

Central Coast Mariners coach Mike Mulvey is keen to put the future of Usain Bolt to one side as his side prepare to face Melbourne City in the opening round of A-League fixtures.

Bolt has been training with the Mariners since August and scored twice in a trial match last week.

His performance in that victory over Macarthur South West United – his first start for the Mariners – brought global attention and saw Maltese champions Valletta offer him a two-year contract.

The eight-time Olympic champion rejected that deal, but whether the Mariners will offer the Jamaican a full-time role remains unclear.

Mulvey's pre-match media conference saw the Mariners boss questioned on the future of Bolt, but he was not keen to discuss his future.

"I'm really not interested in that to tell you the truth," he said when asked about Bolt's decision to turn down Valletta.

"I'm interested in the players that I've got in my squad who I'm very happy with.

"We've covered that [the Bolt issue] ad nauseam in the lead up from when he was here to the game last weekend and I've said all along the focus is on the team.

"I've got 23 full-time professional footballers who have [shed] blood, sweat and tears throughout the whole of pre-season."

He added: "It's well documented that he [Bolt] is great among the guys. Very happy for him last week with the two goals he scored but we move on."