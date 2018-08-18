Bolt arrives in Sydney for A-League trial

Athletics great Usain Bolt has arrived in Australia ahead of his attempt to earn a professional football contract with A-League club Central Coast Mariners.

The winner of eight Olympic gold medals, the retired Jamaican sprinter is attempting to fulfil his dream of being paid to play the beautiful game.

Bolt, who has previously trained with Borussia Dortmund, is set to be afforded an "indefinite" period to impress Mariners coach Mike Mulvey and the club's hierarchy.

"I've said all along this is for real and I'm here to show what I can do," Bolt told journalists at Sydney airport on Saturday.

"I know what I'm capable of and I know what I can do, so this is the opportunity."