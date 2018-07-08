The 2018 World Cup may still be on, but that has not stopped Qatar 2022 showcasing their tournament to the world with their Majilis Qatar showcase. The installation is in the heart of Moscow's Gorky Park, and has a wide range of cultural activities from the middle east country who are set to host the 2022 edition of the tournament.

beIN SPORTS reporter Jamie Easton took a closer look at the installation, and also spoke with Nasser Al Khater, the assistant secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy the organisation in charge of delivering the stadiums and infrastructure for the 2022 tournament. You can watch the full video above.