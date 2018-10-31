Infantino - World Cup expansion possible for Qatar 2022

FIFA President Gianni Infantino he has revealed that the expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams could take place at Qatar 2022.

Speaking at the opening of the new headquarters for the Asian football confederation, Infantino reiterated that FIFA is in discussions with the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy on expanding the 2022 tournament.

“If it is possible, why not?"

"We have to see if it is possible if it is feasible. We are discussing with our Qatari friends, we are discussing with our many other friends in the region and we hope that this can happen.”

"And, if not, we will have tried. We will have tried because we always have to try to do things in a better way."