Former Dutch international Ruud Gullit knows what it takes to lift an international football title having helped the Netherlands lift the 1988 European Championships. The former Chelsea boss sat down to talk about the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, noting that the appetite for football in the middle east is huge and how Qatar has transformed in preparation for hosting the biggest football event in the World. You can watch it all in the video above.
