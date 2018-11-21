Former Dutch International Nigel de Jong went all the way to the 2010 FIFA World Cup final with his country. Now the midfielder has embarked on a new challenge with Qatar Stars League side Al Ahli. de Jong sat down with beIN SPORTS to talk about his experience in Qatar to date, and how a winter World Cup will be perfect for fans of the beautiful game. You can watch more in the video above.
Qatar 2022: The Countdown is On - Nigel de Jong on Qatar 2022
Nigel de Jong 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ - The Countdown