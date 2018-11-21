Gilberto Silva is no stranger to lifting the World Cup, having played a key role in the Brazil side that won the 2002 World Cup in South Korea & Japan, the first to be played in Asia. Now, with the four years left to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the former Arsenal midfielder reflected on the good work achieved by Generation Amazing in reaching out to children in the region with their projects. You can watch more in the video above.
Qatar 2022: The Countdown is On - Gilberto Silva on Qatar 2022
gilberto silva 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ - The Countdown