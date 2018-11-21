Qatar 2022: The Countdown is On - Join us on Social Media!

Today marks the four year anniversary until the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and beIN SPORTS will be at the heart of the action on social media to celebrate this historic milestone.

beIN SPORTS reporters Nicky Crosby & Mohamed Adnan will be visiting four of the 2022 stadiums today and you can follow all the action on social media. Both Nicky and Mohamed will be posting their adventures in English & Arabic via the beIN SPORTS Instagram account whilst join in on the conversation on our English & Arabic Twitter accounts using the hashtag #2022countdownison.

It certainly promises to be a hectic day so be sure to follow all the latest news via our dedicated social media channels.