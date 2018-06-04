Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's World Cup squad, despite having an injured shoulder. Salah is set to join up with his team-mates on the 9th of June after recovering from the injury, which took place after a coming together in the Champions League final with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

The inclusion of Salah will be a huge boost for the Egyptian squad, who are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1990. Salah has had a sensational year at club level, scoring 32 league goals and winning the PFA Player of the Year award.

Egypt opens up their World Cup campaign against Uruguay and follows it up with games against Russia and Saudi Arabia in group A.

You can see the full team announcement below.