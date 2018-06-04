English
Français
العربية
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA™
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Salah named in Egyptian squad, despite injuring shoulder in the Champions League final

Getty Images

Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's World Cup squad, despite having an injured shoulder. Salah is set to join up with his team-mates on the 9th of June after recovering from the injury, which took place after a coming together in the Champions League final with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. 

The inclusion of Salah will be a huge boost for the Egyptian squad, who are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1990. Salah has had a sensational year at club level, scoring 32 league goals and winning the PFA Player of the Year award.

Egypt opens up their World Cup campaign against Uruguay and follows it up with games against Russia and Saudi Arabia in group A. 

You can see the full team announcement below. 

 

Mohamed Salah EGYPT 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™
Previous Sane out of Germany's World Cup squad
Read
Sane out of Germany's World Cup squad
Next Guerrero leads Peru's final World Cup squad
Read
Guerrero leads Peru's final World Cup squad