Neymar returns to action for Brazil

Neymar celebrated his eagerly anticipated return from injury with a superb goal for Brazil in their World Cup warm-up against Croatia on Sunday.

Neymar had been sidelined for over three months after fracturing his foot while playing for Paris Saint-Germain against Marseille in Ligue 1 on February 25.

But the 26-year-old striker has made a strong recovery and handed Brazil a pre-World Cup boost when he came off the bench to replace Fernandinho for the second half at Anfield.

And Neymar showed no signs of rust as he got on the scoresheet in the 68th minute with a sublime individual effort.