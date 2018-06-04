Kompany in Belgium's World Cup squad despite injury

Vincent Kompany has been included in Belgium's final squad for the World Cup despite suffering an injury in the friendly with Portugal on Saturday.

The major player dropped striker Christian Benteke, who Martinez admitted was his "toughest decision" to drop the Crystal Palace striker. After an impressive season with Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne takes his place in the side and is joined by Premier League stars Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembele and Romelu Lukaku in the squad.

Belgium will play Panama, Tunisa and England in Group G. You can see the full squad announcement below.