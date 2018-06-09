Serbia 5 Bolivia 1: Mitrovic hits treble for five-star Serbs

Aleksandar Mitrovic helped himself to a hat-trick as Serbia concluded their World Cup preparations with a 5-1 demolition of Bolivia in Graz.

Mladen Krstajic's side hit the front in the fourth minute when Mitrovic escaped the attentions of the Bolivia defence to power home Adem Ljajic's left-wing corner at the near post.

Ljajic got in on the act a quarter of an hour later when he crisply finished Dusan Tadic's pass from 12 yards and Mitrovic lashed beyond the helpless Guillermo Viscarra, whose backline appeared to have downed tools by the 23rd minute.

A seemingly aimless set-piece attack ended with Mitrovic hoofing the ball over his shoulder towards the far post, where Branislav Ivanovic gleefully found the target with a thunderous volley.

Left-winger Jhasmani Campos salvaged a modicum of pride for Cesar Farias' men in the 48th minute before Mitrovic claimed the matchball in style, rifling into the top right corner having advanced to the edge of the box amid more leisurely Bolivian defending.

Serbia have been drawn alongside Brazil and Costa Rica in Group E at Russia 2018, where they kick-off against Costa Rica next Sunday.