Sane out of Germany's World Cup squad

Manchester City star Leroy Sane has been left out of Germany's squad for the World Cup. Head coach Joachim Löw has decided to leave the winger out of the squad despite enjoying a breakout season in Manchester as Man City swept to the Premier League title.

Manuel Neuer has been handed the number 1 shirt, despite being out the majority of the season through injury. He is joined by Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller who also made the cut for the tournament. Germany takes on Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Group F, as Germany look to defend the World Cup which they won in 2014. The full squad announcement is below.