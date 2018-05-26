Peru FA president weighs in on Paolo Guerrero's drugs ban appeal

As the legal battle for Paolo Guerrero to be eligible at this year's World Cup continues, Peruvian Football Federation president Edwin Oviedo has delivered a sworn statement to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

Guerrero had just completed a six-month ban from FIFA after testing positive to a byproduct of cocaine consumption, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport extended his ban, ruling him out of the World Cup.

The 34-year-old attacker lodged his appeal to Switzerland's highest court Friday, with the head of Peruvian football's governing body providing written support, as confirmed by an official FPF communication.

"Paolo Guerrero, as the leader, has a high level of confidence that radiates to the whole of the team," Oviedo's statement read.