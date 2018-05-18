Low: Wagner treating Germany players like idiots

Germany coach Joachim Low has hit out at Sandro Wagner after the striker opted to retire from international football.

Wagner announced he would no longer be available for the World Cup holders after he was among the notable absentees from Joachim Low's preliminary 27-man squad for Russia.

The Bayern Munich striker was involved in Germany's triumph at the Confederations Cup last year but did not make the cut, which Wagner hinted was not for football reasons.

"For me, it is clear that I don't seem to fit with the coaching team with my way - always open, honest and direct to address things," Wagner said.

And Low suggested Wagner has been too hasty in deciding he is retiring from international duty at the age of 30.

"I can understand a little bit that he is disappointed, that's clear," Low told Bild. "I find his reaction a bit exaggerated.

"Everyone who knows us knows how we always encourage players to speak out, to be open and honest, to be critical. These things are very important to us.

"He says that others do not open their mouths. What should Jerome [Boateng], Mats [Hummels] think? That's totally nasty.

"I feel that the criticism of Wagner is criticism directed at his team-mates. He acts as if some players who have been playing for us forever and are leading players are complete idiots. As if they were only in the team because they don't say their opinion."

Germany, winless in their last four friendlies, start their World Cup defence against Mexico on June 17, going on to face Sweden and South Korea in Group F.