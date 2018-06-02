Lee Chung-yong out as Son Heung-min heads South Korea's World Cup squad

South Korea have confirmed their 23-man final World Cup squad, with Tottenham forward Son Heung-min leading the group.

Despite making 79 appearances for the national team, there is no place in the group for Lee Chung-yong, who has been out of favour at Crystal Palace.

Jeonbuk Hyundai left-back Kim Jin-su and Tianjin Quanjian defender Kwon Kyung-won have also been cut from the preliminary group named by coach Shin Tae-yong.

Verona's 20-year-old winger Lee Seung-woo makes the cut having made his first international appearances in friendlies against Honduras and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last week.

Korea have two more warm-up friendlies planned before heading to Russia, with Shin's side set to face Bolivia and Senegal.

The 2002 co-hosts will then open their World Cup campaign against Sweden on June 18, ahead of Group F games against Mexico and defending champions Germany.

South Korea's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Jo Hyeon-woo (Daegu), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka), Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe); Go Yo-han (Seoul), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Jang Hyun-soo (Tokyo), Jeong Seung-hyeon (Sagan Tosu), Kim Min-woo (Sangju Sangmu), Kim Young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Motors), Oh Ban-suk (Jeju United), Park Joo-ho (Ulsan), Yun Young-sun (Seongnam); Ju Se-jong (Asan Mugunghwa), Jung Woo-young (Vissel Kobe), Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City), Koo Ja-cheol (Augsburg), Lee Jae-sung (Jeonbuk Motors), Lee Seung-woo (Verona), Moon Seon-min (Incheon United); Hwang Hee-chan (Red Bull Salzburg), Kim Shin-wook (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham).