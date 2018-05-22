Kane named England captain for World Cup

Mitch Freeley

Harry Kane has been made England captain for the 2018 World Cup finals, the Football Association (FA) has confirmed.

England confirmed the news that Kane, who is representing the Three Lions at his first World Cup in a short video posted from the England Twitter account.

England boss Gareth Southgate confirmed that Kane's work ethic was key in the Spurs striker getting the armband."Harry will be captain for the World Cup. I think it's a fantastic honour for Harry, really well deserved he has outstanding leadership qualities."

"For me, the key for a captain is that you set the tone for everything that we do every day that we train and that we prepare, the professionalism to the task. He is an exemplary model of that."

Kane has represented England at every level from U17, revealed his excitement at leading the Three Lions in Russia.

"Of course, it's an amazing honour. Obliviously you always dream of playing for England growing up, to be the captain is that little bit more. So Excited for the World Cup, can't wait to be there and experience it. To be leading the lads out will be special."

England are drawn in Group G for the World Cup and will face Tunisia, Panama & Belgium.