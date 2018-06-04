Italy 1 Netherlands 1: Ake hits back for Oranje

Nathan Ake's late goal punished a wasteful 10-man Italy as Netherlands rescued a scarcely deserved 1-1 draw in Turin on Monday.

Roberto Mancini's side, beaten 3-1 by France on Friday, spurned a plethora of chances before Simone Zaza finally struck in a clash between two nations who will assume the unfamiliar role of distant spectators during the World Cup.

But it was Ake who had the last say following Domenico Criscito's red card, the Bournemouth defender's header representing Netherlands' first goal in Italy since 1928.

With both countries looking to rebuild under new management following their respective failures to seal a spot in Russia, it appears as though Oranje boss Ronald Koeman has the more daunting task.

His men produced a largely underwhelming display, salvaged two minutes from time by a goal against numerically disadvantaged opponents.

Despite Ake's late heroics, the result extends Netherlands' winless run in friendlies against the Azzurri to 15 matches.