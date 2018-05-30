English
Egypt Football Association: Mo Salah will be fit to play for Egypt at the World Cup

Mohamed Salah could still play a role for Egypt at the World Cup after the Egyptian Football Association announced Wednesday that the injured Liverpool striker would be out for "not more" than three weeks.

"The football federation reiterates that Salah will be at the World Cup, God willing, and will be out for no longer than three weeks," the federation said after its president Hani Abu Reda and the team doctor met with Salah in Spain, where he is undergoing treatment.

Egypt's opening fixture in Group A is against Uruguay on June 15. They then face Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.
 

